Police forces across India are soon going to do away with khaki uniforms, a legacy from the British-era, and sport smart new uniforms that are all-weather-friendly.

The National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad has come up with nine new prototypes, which would be shared with the state police and paramilitary forces. They will choose from these prototypes, which will then be standardised in all the states and Union Territories after consultations at different levels.

The prototypes include shirts, trousers, belts, berets (cap), insignia, shoes and jacket, apart from new rainwear and headgear for the personnel.

The NID took five years to come up with a new all-weather and visually appealing uniform.

"We are looking at creating a weather-compliant uniform for the police personnel. We are consulting some specialist organisations in this regard. We will be contacting various state governments to adopt the new ones as police is a state subject. Similar changes in the texture of the central police forces will also be done," BPRD Additional Director General Parvez Hayat told PTI.

Why discard the older uniform

According to a media report, the authorities are decided in principle to change the sets of uniforms due to the lack of uniformity among the personnel of different states.

Besides, the shirt's fabric is very thick, making it inconvenient in hot weather. The woollen berets or caps cause hairfall and headaches, reported Newsbytes. The helmet used by the police is also heavy.

Moreover, there are not enough compartments in the uniform to carry things like cellphones, batons, keys etc.

There were frequent complaints from police personnel that the metal belts poked when they bent. And the leather shoes are also uncomfortable. Besides, the khaki colour is not exclusive and its visibility is also low in the dark.

How are the new ones different?

According to the NID, the new uniforms were designed after taking into consideration the varying climate conditions in different parts of India, the different altitudes, working conditions and even the nature of the duties of the police personnel.

The new outfits would help them to move around comfortably. The shirt will be of a softer khaki shade or beige and trousers 'earthy brown'.

A lighter khaki shade for shirts is chosen as it would offer a smart and clean look and ensure visibility.

It would also let the insignia, nameplate, badge, medals, ribbons, and epaulettes on the shoulders stand out. The term "Police" would be inscribed in two languages, on the back of the uniform.

The material and texture of the uniform of the police forces working in cold climate will be different from that of their counterparts in the warm regions.

The uniform will also be better equipped to carry essential gadgets like a walkie-talkie, baton, whistle, handcuffs and artilleries while on work.