United States First Lady Melania Trump and son Baron will move to the White House soon, reports state. Melania reportedly wants to head to Washington once Baron completes his year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, according to Fox News.

Reports, earlier in the year, had stated that the first lady and the US President Donald Trump have planned to live apart at least for the first few months of the Republican's presidency. There were also some reports doing the rounds stating that Melania and son may remain at Trump Tower permanently.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are already in Washington, assisting the president in capacity of special assistant and senior adviser to the Republican businessman.

Ivanka has announced last month that she would be assuming a White House employee role to assist her father.

Ivanka on Wednesday announced her decision of officially joining the Trump administration after concerns of her serving Trump in her "personal capacity."

"I heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity," Ivanka said, adding that she has been "working in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role."

The first daughter had moved into the West Wing of the White House last month, which indicated her expanding role in her father's administration. There were reports that although the 35-year-old had no official title in the White House, she was set to get access to classified information, raising concerns from ethics expert.

She, however, later announced that she will be assisting Trump in the capacity of an unpaid White House employee. An official employee of the government is required to follow various transparency and ethical provisions, including a law that prohibits conflicts of interest.

Baron Trump, 11, will be the first son of a president to live in the White House in more than 50 years, since former president John F. Kennedy's son in 1961.

According a senior aide, the first lady has taken an active role in arranging the residence before her move to the White House.