The US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, along with their son Barron, elder daughter Ivanka and her family and many other friends and family gathered at the Mar-a-Lago to bid farewell to 2017 in an imperial New Year Eve party.

The Trumps dressed in their best outfits but Melania and Ivanka turned many heads at the bash with their outstanding gowns.

Ivanka stepped out looking glamorous in a black shimmering gown. The stunning piece by David Koma fitted perfectly on the Trump daughter, highlighting her curvy figure. The mother of three's outfit sported some daring cuts that could have left her with some scandalous wardrobe malfunction.

The NYE attire sported a high front slit that helped Ivanka show off her long legs. The torso of the dress featured cutouts around her waist. The design did help her to flaunt her curves. Leaving her straight hair fall off her shoulder, Ivanka completed the look with the help of a nude pair of stilettoes and a pair of dangling earrings.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of her with her husband Jared and their two children, Arabella, and Joseph, from the party.

However, it was Melania who stole the night when she stepped out in a stunning $4,000 pink gown, Daily Mail reports. Outshining the advisor to POTUS, Melania stepped out to ring in the New Year in the floral-embroidered sequin ERDEM gown.

The gown was the perfect outfit Melania chose to end an extremely fashionable year. The FLOTUS has been in news all through the year for her stunning choice of clothing. The pink gown was merely a cherry on the cake.

Like Ivanka, Melania too let her tresses open while her makeup was on the softer tones. She completed her holiday dress with a pair of "Dolly" pink Christian Louboutin pumps. Melania walked into the party with the President by her side and 11-year-old Barron on the other.

While this was the highlight of the NYE party, Donald Trump's bash drew criticism for charging attendees $750 per head to be part of the event. Many accused him of trying to earn a profit from public office with the 'very glam' New Year's Eve event.

Hours prior, he took to Twitter writing: 'As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year,' the president wrote. '2018 will be a great year for America!'