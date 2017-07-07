First Lady Melania Trump accompanied US President Donald Trump to Warsaw and delivered a powerful speech on Thursday. Dressed in a beautiful midi découpage dress, Melania chose to ditch her pale wardrobe collection to sport some bold colours that were in sync with her speech at the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in the Poland capital.

She has been spotted in various hues of pinks, blues and whites in the recent past. However, during the present trip to the Poland, she is wearing some bright colours to official meetings.

For her address and other events that took place on Thursday, Melania chose a blue wool crepe midi découpage dress worth $2,650 that highlighted summery pink, orange and blue patterns on the skirt.

The FLOTUS paired it with a pair of bright pink pumps and sported a huge rock on her finger. Keeping her statement hairstyle, Melania let her blonde locks fall down her shoulders.

Her Warsaw speech has been called one of the most assuring speeches till date, Daily Mail reported. Melania ruled the stage as she shared her thoughts on the recent terror attacks and the importance of safety for all in the Trump administration.

Addressing the numerous terror attacks that have rocked the world in the past few weeks, she said, "I think all of us can agree people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matter what country they live in. That is my wish for all of us around the world."

Melania seemed to be a popular figure in Poland as her turn to address the gathering was greeted with chants of "USA."

Before the speech, Melania followed the tradition of meeting children in the city she visits. This time, she met a few kids from Copernicus Science Centre, a local science centre. She was accompanied by Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda who wore a hot pink skirt-suit.