Meghan Markle is quitting the hit USA TV show Suits. But she is not leaving alone. She is taking Mike actor Patrick J Adams along. The on-screen couple's exit have been confirmed by several websites including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Speculations about Markle's exit began soon after Prince Harry and Markle confirmed their relationship last year. The speculations rose after Markle spent her birthday with Harry in Africa and made her first appearance with the royal at the Invictus Games.

Before you could jump to the conclusion that Markle had any hand in Adam's exit, insiders have clarified that the Mike actor was considering quitting the show for a while now. Adams had "made up his mind" about leaving.

"He was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago. Patrick wants to pursue other things and he's realized his time at Suits has come to an end. They were waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign. He's going back so there will be a season 8 and as of now, 9," the source revealed.

While he might leave as a regular, THR reports that Adams could return in a limited capacity, either as a guest or recurring star, or director.

SPOILER ALERT:

US Weekly also reveals how the two actors will exit from the show. According to sources, there is a wedding that will take place – Rachel and Mike's obviously – in the second half of the season 7. This plotline will "make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well," the insider shares.

Hello! Magazine reported recently that Markle was seen wearing a wedding gown on the sets on the filming. This confirms that insider's claim. Meghan and the Suits cast were reportedly spotted in the King Edward Hotel in Toronto where the actress was seen repeating the £5,400 Anne Barge dress she wore in season five.

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the show, confirmed her character would be tying the knot this season.

So what about season 8? Reports suggest that the makers are looking at renewing the show for the eighth season. But we can't imagine the show without Harvey and Mike! Can you? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.