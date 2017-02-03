Suits actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are slowly taking their relationship to the next level, their friends suggest. According to reports, Markle has virtually moved into Harry's cottage in London.

Their "virtually moved in" report came, after the couple were spotted hand-in-hand during their dinner date at Soho House, a private members' club in West London, on Wednesday. The report also suggests that Markle and Harry are inseparable for the past five weeks.

"Meg is not filming in Toronto at the moment so she is free to spend all her time with Harry," a friend told The Sun.

"They tried to keep as low-key as possible and were sitting in a small snug area of the restaurant. But it wasn't a private area and they were happy to be seen. Gary Lineker and a whole host of the Made. In Chelsea cast were also there, but they only had eyes for each other," an onlooker told the daily.

Harry and Markle made their relationship official in 2016 after dating for a few months. Soon after they made their relationship official, there were reports of the couple being engaged. However, the reports turned out to be just rumours. They are currently living together and enjoying their time.

"They've taken things to the next level. They're practically living together. She cooks for him, he pops out to the gym and they're just enjoying hanging out. Meg has always enjoyed spending time in London, but she's really putting down roots," the friend added.

"I can see them engaged by spring. I know that sounds a bit crazily soon, but he's head over heels and they can't bear to be apart. She's said she's ready to give up acting and move to London. He wants to start a family and so does she. Watch this space," the friend said while talking about the marriage.