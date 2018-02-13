Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has always been adored by the netizens due to his humble and simple lifestyle. Now a report published by The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) only authenticates it.

According to the report, Sarkar has declared a property worth Rs. 26 lakh. The report says that the CPI(M) leader has just above Rs. 24 lakh in movable property and a little over Rs. 2 lakh as immovable assets.

Second in the list is West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with assets worth more than Rs. 30 lakh. However, she does not have any immovable assets.

The third one on the 'poorest' list is Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir with assets worth more than Rs. 55 lakh. According to the report she has declared immovable assets of more than Rs. 45 lakh and movable assets of worth more than Rs. 10 lakh.

