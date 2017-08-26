Young star Nivin Pauly's comedy entertainer Oru Vadakkan Selfie is one of the blockbusters in Mollywood. The G Prajith directorial is now being remade in Telugu as Meda Meeda Abbayi and Allu Naresh reprises Nivin's role in the upcoming movie.

The makers have released the official trailer of Meda Meeda Abbayi on August 26 and the visuals look very much similar to the original version. It also features Hyper Aadi, Satyam Rajesh and Nikhila Vimal in main roles along with Shaan Rahman's music and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi's vocals.

Meda Meeda Abbayi narrates the story of an aspiring filmmaker, a person with least interest in studies with poor academic records. The youngster falls in love with his new neighbour and the issues that follow form the gist of the movie. Nikhila, who is a familiar face for the Kerala audience with her performance in Dileep's Love 24*7 reprises Manjima Mohan, who was seen as Daisy opposite Nivin in the Malayalam film.

The upcoming film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 25, but has now been postponed to September 8 and is expected to lock horns against Naga Chaitanaya's Yuddham Sharanam.

Is Allu Naresh the right choice to reprise Nivin Pauly?

While Naresh has impressed the Tollywood audience, looks like the Malayalam audience are not very happy just like how it happens in the case of all remake movies. We know how people in Kerala and Tamil Nadu received the Telugu version of the blockbuster Premam!

Watch the trailer of Meda Meeda Abbayi:

Here's Oru Vadakkan Selfie's trailer: