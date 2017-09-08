Director G Prajith's Telugu movie Meda Meeda Abbayi (MMA) starring Allari Naresh, Nikhila Vimal, Satyam Rajesh and Srinivas Avasarala, has received good review and rating from critics and audience.

Meda Meeda Abbayi is the official remake of 2015 Malayalam comedy thriller road film Oru Vadakkan Selfie. G Prajith, who helmed the original version, has worked on its Telugu adaptation too and has made some changes to suit the tastes of the local audience. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours 10 minutes.

Meda Meeda Abbayi revolves around the story of a 21-year-old carefree engineering student (Allari Naresh), who has 42 back papers to clear. He wants to get into the film industry, but his father orders him to help him to run his small shop. He runs away to Chennai to make his future in films.

On the way to Chennai, he meets a girl (Nikhila Vimal) in the train, tries to woo and tricks her to get a selfie with him. But when he returns to his native after failing to get a work in films, he hears rumours that he eloped with the girl he met on the train. What happens next forms the crux of the film.

G Prajith has an interesting storyline and is successful in engaging and entertaining the Telugu film-goers. Allari Naresh has done his job well and his comedy and chemistry with Nikhila Vimal are good. Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Avasarala and others have done justice to their roles and they are assets of the film, say critics and viewers.

Boppana Chandrasekhar has bankrolled Meda Meeda Abbayi under his banner Jahnavi Productions. Shaan's music, picturisation and punch lines are attractions on the technical front, add the critics and viewers.

