Mean Girls is inarguably one of the best high school movies made in 2000's. The movie captured the spirit of high school scene perfectly while putting out a message every high school goer wanted to hear. The movie stands as a classic and hasn't lost its relevance.

Mean Girls is now being adapted into a musical 13 years after its release. All speculations over the project has been put to rest and the musical is finally happening. The show, based on the movie directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey in 2004, will premiere on October 31 at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Fey has been working on the musical version of the movie with her husband Jeff Richmond. Richmond is reportedly composing the music while Legally Blonde fame Nell Benjamin will pen the lyrics.

The show will be produced by Lorne Michaels- the producer of the original movie. Veteran Broadway producer Stuart Thompson will team with Michaels on the production. Casey Nicholaw, a Tony winner for The Book of Mormon, who has worked on Something Rotten! and Aladdin, will direct the play.

The musical will follow the original storyline. The story deals with a teenage school girl, played by Lindsay Lohan in the movie, who returns to America after spending 15 years in Africa. Unaware of the social pressure and school etiquettes, she gets caught in the battle between the Plastics and engineers and eventually corrupts herself. The movie also starred Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Lizzy Caplan.

The creators have not announced the cast yet. The Fall release will be put together in the spring.