The big event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is just a month away, but prior to that, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC A-lister Conor McGregor have to go through with the media formalities.
Mayweather vs McGregor is going to be the biggest pay day in the lives of the combat artists and the fans are willing to go any length to catch the boxing match live.
Tickets are selling at unreal prices, but this it, the best of anything comes rarely in a lifetime.
There are four press conference events coming up this month.
Press conference dates and venues:
July 11 @ Staples Centre, Los Angeles
Time: 8 pm BST (12:30 am IST - Wednesday)
July 12 @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto
Time: 9:30 pm BST (2 am IST - Thursday)
July 13 @ Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, New York
Time: 9 pm BST (1:30 am IST - Friday)
July 14 @ SSE Arena, Wembley, London
Time: 5 pm BST (9:30 pm IST)
Watch the press conferences LIVE here: