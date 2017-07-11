The big event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is just a month away, but prior to that, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC A-lister Conor McGregor have to go through with the media formalities.

Mayweather vs McGregor is going to be the biggest pay day in the lives of the combat artists and the fans are willing to go any length to catch the boxing match live.

Tyson A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Tickets are selling at unreal prices, but this it, the best of anything comes rarely in a lifetime.

There are four press conference events coming up this month.

Press conference dates and venues:

July 11 @ Staples Centre, Los Angeles Time: 8 pm BST (12:30 am IST - Wednesday)

July 12 @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto Time: 9:30 pm BST (2 am IST - Thursday)

July 13 @ Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, New York Time: 9 pm BST (1:30 am IST - Friday)

July 14 @ SSE Arena, Wembley, London Time: 5 pm BST (9:30 pm IST)