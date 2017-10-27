After the female-centric film Rani Padmini in 2015, director Aashiq Abu is all set to make a comeback with upcoming Malayalam movie Mayanadhi. Months after announcing the project, the makers have now released its first-look poster, featuring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Tovino and Aishwarya will be seen portraying the characters Mathan and Appu in the movie. The colourful poster has impressed the audience, who are expecting it to be a different and interesting entertainer.

While sharing the poster on social media, Tovino also revealed that the flick will hit the screens all over India as a Christmas release on December 22. ❤'MAYANADHI' ❤first look poster!!! Releasing all over india on December 22nd!![sic]," Tovino posted on Facebook.

Though nothing much on the storyline of Mayanadhi is revealed, it is penned by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair from a story by Amal Neerad. The association of the young technicians, who have delivered blockbusters, stands out as the highlight of the upcoming project. Music composer Rex Vijayan, cinematographer Jayesh Mohan, editor Saiju Sreedharan and costume designer Sameera Saneesh are also part of Tovino-starrer.

Aashiq and Amal are the co-producers of Mayanadhi under the banner of OPM Dream Mill Cinemas in association with Amal Neerad Productions.

Mayanadhi is the second movie of Aishwarya, who made her debut in Nivin Pauly's family entertainer Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, which opened to a positive response. Meanwhile, Tovino has a handful of projects in his kitty, including Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum, Luka, Tick Tock, Maari 2, Oru Bhayangara Kamukan, Basil Joseph's directorial and Aami among others.