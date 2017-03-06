The legendary Hardy Boys -- Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy -- are returning to the WWE. This has been the talk of every pro wrestling forum for the last few weeks. The storyline got further juice after Matt Hardy made the exit from TNA Impact Wrestling and has taken to Twitter to target the likes of WWE's Bray Wyatt.

Not only that, Matt, who has a creepy avatar off-late, known as the '#Broken Matt Hardy', has also called out Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who retained their WWE Raw Tag Team Championship on Sunday at the WWE Fastlane 2017 pay-per-view event.

Now that everything looks set for the return of Matt Hardy and Jeff, who also holds a creepy avatar off-late, known as '#BrotherNero', in the WWE, here comes a recent development: The Hardy Boys recently signed a contract with the pro wrestling promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) and also won the ROH Tag Team Championship!

At the ROH Manhattan Mayhem event on Saturday, the team of 'Broken' Matt Hardy and 'Brother Nero' Jeff Hardy won the title from The Young Bucks. At the event, former TNA and WWE icon Bully Ray / Bubba Ray Dudley also made a shocking appearance.

As per David Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Hardy Boys have signed contracts with the ROH at least until May this year. Note: WrestleMania 33 is scheduled for April 2, so, an appearance at the landmark WWE event might look unlikely for Matt and Jeff, but here comes a twist!

Meltzer mentions that the lucrative contracts the Hardy Boys have signed with the ROH also contains a stipulation that DOES NOT restrict them for working on other independent shows. This gives a major hint of a one-off appearance by Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy at a WWE event before May, ahead of a possible full-time stint again with the WWE, post May.

For now, a rematch between the Hardy Boys and the Young Bucks is being worked on at the ROH on April 1.

#Broken Matt Hardy's recent Twitter posts

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.



We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

ROH Tag Champs

TNA Tag Champs

OMEGA Tag Champs

South America Tag Champs

Mid-Atlantic Tag Champs

Mexican Tag Champs

National Tag Champs pic.twitter.com/66uDvqpvSn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017

.@MATTHARDYBRAND just announced they have signed the biggest contract in @ringofhonor history and will be in Las Vegas! #ManhattanMayhemVI pic.twitter.com/NiJPQErHZn — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 5, 2017