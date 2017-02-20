Massive fire destroys dozens of homes in Lagos

Dozens of homes and buildings have been burnt to the ground in the Nigerian capital Lagos. The blaze ripped through the suburb of Ebute Metta on 19 February. There have been no reported casualties, and firefighters were eventually able to distinguish the flames. The fire is thought to have been caused by a power surge in the area.
