Auto Expo, the biennial auto show in New Delhi in India, is the largest motor show in the country and also the largest show in South Asia in terms of the number of exhibitors and visitors. However, latest reports indicate the show is losing its sheen as there are over 30 car, two-wheeler and heavy vehicle manufacturers are planning to skip the next instalment of the show.

The 14th edition of the auto carnival has been scheduled for February 9-14 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida near Delhi. Top automotive brands will give a miss to India's biggest automotive spectacle next year as questions are raised over return on investments, reports MoneyControl.

A total of 32 car and bike making companies will not participate the upcoming show, the report adds. These include Bajaj Auto, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, Harley Davidson, Ford, Ashok Leyland and Nissan. The entire brands under VW Group (Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Ducati, MAN, Scania, Porsche and Lamborghini) have pulled out from the event. Fiat, Jeep, Royal Enfield is among major automakers who were a part of the event in 2016 but have decided against it this time.

Among the commercial vehicle manufacturers, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles, Volvo, MAN, Scania and Daimler may opt out from Auto Expo 2018.

It looks like the high costs are the prime suspect in discouraging the automakers from participating in the show. Each automaker will have to spend nearly Rs 10 crore for a medium-sized stall that allows display of nearly seven products. However, automakers are doubtful over returns after spending such huge amount.

Concern over the recent increase in cess and the implementation of GST seems to be another of the reasons behind automakers' opting out of the show. In addition, lack of India-specific models to showcase at the expo is another possible reason.

Despite the withdrawal of some of the big names, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda, Renault, Mercedes, BMW, TVS, Hero, Honda and Yamaha will continue to participate. South Korean carmaker Kia Motors, SAIC China's MG Motor unit and France's Peugeot will be the new faces.

