Mass brawl breaks out in Ugandan parliament

Lawmakers could be seen exchanging punches and kicks in the Kampala parliament on 27 September, over a fiercely a disputed move to change the constitution and allow long serving President Yoweri Museveni to stay in power. 73-year-old Museveni will soon pass the age cap in the Ugandan constitution, but MPs are now hoping to remove that and allow him to seek re-election in the 2021 vote. This is the second day in a row that MPs have fought in parliament over the issue.