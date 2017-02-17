Marvel CCO Joe Quesada had earlier confirmed that Namor, The Sub-Mariner, will now be a part of Marvel Studio. Word on the street is the filming of new Marvel superhero will take place in Hawaii.

It was earlier reported by Comic Book Movies that Marvel's new show, The Inhuman, will be shot in Hawaii from March to June. The website quoted a twitter handle to share that Namor, The Sub-Mariner, will also be shot in Hawaii.

The news was posted by a twitter handle: Reel News Hawaii. The handle, which offers movie and TV production news from Hawaii, tweeted a picture with the comic covers of Aquaman and Prince Namor, The Sub-Mariner with a caption: "There's buzz around the island that two rival productions could be swimming on our waters. "Aquaman" & "Submariner". Fingers crossed!"

There's buzz around the island that two rival productions could be swimming on our waters. "Aquaman" & "Submariner". Fingers crossed! pic.twitter.com/1WLbZkWJAN — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) February 15, 2017

While there has not been any confirmation from Marvel, the website said the information could be worth paying attention to since the twitter handle did get solid information on The Inhumans show.

But who is Marvel's Prince Namor, The Sub-Mariner? He was identified as Marvel's first Mutant, debuted in 1939. However, since the character began clashing with the X-Men ideology, Marvel comics branded him a hybrid.

Namor was born in the capital city of Atlantean empire and moved to the Antarctic coast. He was born to Emperor Thakorr's daughter, Fen, and an American sea captain, Leonard McKenzie, of the icebreaker Oracle. The pink-skinned Namor went on to become the Prince of Atlantis, and a warrior for his people against the "surface-dwellers".

Fun fact: Both Aquaman and Submarine belong to Atlantis. Namor is the Prince of Atlantis, whereas DC's Aquaman is the King of Atlantis.

According to the comics, Namor was part of the Allied superhero team the Invaders, which also included Captain America and Bucky, the original Human Torch and his sidekick Toro. Considering the comic story, it could be possible that the character could be a part of Avengers: Infinity War. However, since The Inhumans is being shot at the same location, there is a likelihood of Namor being adapted into a TV show.