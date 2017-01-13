Marvel's The Defenders is finally arriving at Netflix this summer. The first look of the upcoming superhero ensemble has released by Entertainment Weekly in co-operation with Marvel and Netflix.

The new pictures bring together Marvel's four superheroes under one roof — Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

As the four superheroes came together for the very first time in their hometown of New York City, Entertainment Weekly writes: "The meticulously crafted origin story can be traced back to 2013, when Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb was watching The Avengers for the fifth time and thought about creating a television series focusing on Marvel's lesser-known heroes who have long populated the streets of New York."

Loeb also added, "The Defenders didn't have a 'D' on their belt buckles and a Defenders Tower."

Showrunner Marco Ramirez, who also produced Daredevil's first season, explained: "Every one of them is following their own trail of bread crumbs, trying to unpack a mystery in New York. We wanted them all caught off guard. Once they're in that room together, it's kind of like, 'Oh, s—, who are you?'"

Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Sigourney Weaver has also joined the cast as the villain for the series, about whom showrunner Marco Ramirez describes: "[Sigourney's] character is a very powerful force in New York City. She's everything Sigourney is: sophisticated, intellectual, dangerous."

The Defenders features Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist. On the other hand, Elden Henson will be reprising as Foggy Nelson along with Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Eka Darville as Malcolm, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Scott Glenn as Stick, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Elodie Yung as Elektra, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.

Marvel's Daredevil showrunners Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Drew Goddard, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory. The eight-episode series will premiere in 2017 along with Marvel's Iron Fist and Marvel's The Punisher.