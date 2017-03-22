Back in 2014, long before Hugh Jackman announced his retirement from X-Men series, Wolverine fans hit rock bottom when Logan died in the book: Death of Wolverine. Logan was then encased in a block of unbreakable Adamantium.

This left X-23 Laura Kinney to take his place as the next Wolverine. However, somewhere deep inside, fans knew Wolverine would return and it seems Marvel has confirmed Wolverine's return in the new comic book sketch.

In the new comic cover, X-Men: Blue #5, designed by Arthur Adams, a clawed X-Men character is seen. The million dollar question being is Wolverine returning to the main Marvel line or is there another Logan family character in disguise?

In the two images shared by Cullen Bunn, a mystery man with metal claws is seen. While all the Wolverine fans hope the beloved character makes a return, Screen Rant reports there could be more than one clawed man in the Marvel series.

Cover to X-MEN BLUE #5 by Art Adams! Who is under that blur? pic.twitter.com/kZ64cRz62Y — Cullen Bunn (@cullenbunn) March 21, 2017

Another Art Adams X-MEN BLUE cover, more blurred mystery! The X-Men in Madripoor! pic.twitter.com/bfyWGSVfXM — Cullen Bunn (@cullenbunn) March 21, 2017

"Before fans assume that it will be a clone of Logan that joins the X-Men Blue team, there's also one other clawed male in the Marvel Universe whose return would warrant some secrecy. That would be Daken, also known as Akihiro, the son of Wolverine. He's blessed with all the same powers of his father, but with two claws instead of one. Daken was last seen among the Wolverines battling Ms. Sinister and being severely injured, so it could be just as likely," the website suggests.

With this new development, it seems Hugh Jackman also knew that Wolverine would return. This doubt led him to wanting a different ending to Logan. Revealing his alternative ending to Yahoo, Jackman revealed, "It was always floated that Logan would possibly die. I said, 'Let's be open, because it may be more powerful for him not to die. James was always certain of that ending, and he was right. Unlike a human character, what's most poignant for someone who is thought to be indestructible is him dying while saying, 'This is what it feels like.''

Looks like Jackman also wanted to leave the door open in case Wolverine was returning. The mystery will unravel soon as the new comic, X-Men: Blue #5, will be released in June 2017.