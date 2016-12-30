Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, is giving some of its offerings a fresh feel by adding new features as we step into the New Year. Maruti Suzuki Nexa models -- the S-Cross and the Baleno -- have been updated with features such as 16-inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels and ISOFIX mounts.

Maruti Suzuki recently also rolled out the ISOFIX mounts for child seats in its premium sedan Ciaz. The Baleno is the second model in Maruti line-up to get ISOFIX mounts as standard. The S-Cross, the premium crossover, that hit the Nexa floors in India is now being offered with gunmetal finish alloy wheels. The updates come at no additional cost and the features like ISOFIX mounts are also expected to make it to the upcoming models of Maruti. Maruti is expected to bring models like the Ignis, the Baleno RS, the S-Cross facelift and new Swift and Swift Dzire to India in 2017.

The carmakers in India have been equipping their models with safety features ahead of the stringent safety norms that are expected to come into force by 2018. German carmaker Volkswagen is now offering anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard across all trims in its Polo hatchback. Ford has also equipped its EcoSport SUV in India with airbags as standard.

What is ISOFIX mounts?

ISOFIX mounts are the car seat attachment used to fix child seat to the car's rear row. This ensures no unwanted movement of the child seat and keeps the child safe. Child seat fixed with ISOFIX mounts reduces the risk of injury.