Maruti Suzuki has introduced an automatic (CVT) option in the top-end Alpha variant of its premium hatchback Baleno in India. The new Baleno Alpha automatic has been priced at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) is already available in Baleno Delta and Zeta variants. Offered through Nexa, the new Baleno automatic version gets hi-end features including the smartphone linkage display audio that works with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink.

Maruti Suzuki had launched its premium hatchback Baleno in October 2015. The hatchback had a runaway success in the country with overwhelming sales and sold over two lakh units since its launch.

The premium hatchback also achieved 1 lakh unit sales milestone in less than a year. Baleno is being exported to over 100 countries and is the first car from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan.

Over 68,000 units of Baleno have been exported across the world including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and several parts of Europe and Latin America. Maruti Suzuki offers CVT in Baleno and AT in Ciaz and Ertiga. Other models like Celerio, Wagon R, Alto K-10, Ignis and the new Dzire are also sold with AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).

Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine or a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. While the petrol engine is tuned to develop 83bhp and 115Nm of torque, the diesel mill churns out 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. Baleno rivals Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz and is offered in four trims and seven body shades. Baleno is also available with 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine under the hood.

Maruti Suzuki had recently dropped the prices of some of its models including Baleno in the country following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST).