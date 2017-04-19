Facebook chief, Mark Zuckerberg, pledged on 19 April that his company will do all it can to prevent postings of incidents like the fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours. We have a lot more to do here. And were reminded of this this week by the tragedy in Cleveland, Zuckerberg said during Facebooks annual conference for software developers. Zuckerberg also expressed the sympathy of company employees to the friends and family of the shooting victim, Robert Godwin Sr.