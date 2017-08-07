Football fans have a major opportunity to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy from close distance and pose for selfies when the official trophy tour commences ahead of the grand football event in India from October 2017.

FIFA and the tournament Local Organising Committee (LOC) have announced the official dates of the trophy tour on Monday, August 7.

"This initiative is about bringing the excitement of the FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy experience closer to India's fans in the run up to this milestone competition," mentioned FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc'h.

"The trophy embodies both the dreams of the best U-17 players in the world and those of millions of Indian fans who will be hosting the football world in October," he said.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 is hosted across six cities in India and the trophy tour is limited to those cities only. Even if India are not able to lift the coveted silverware at the end of the tournament, fans can get up close and personal with the title from August 17 to September 26.

"The trophy experience will mark the last phase of our event promotion and it is very important, because it will give the fans around the country the opportunity to get up close to the same official winner's trophy that the captain of the winning team of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be lifting on 28 October in Kolkata," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance and we hope that people can come in large numbers to the display locations in the host cities," he added.

FIFA U-17 World Cup trophy tour: Key dates

City: New Delhi

Dates: August 17-22

City: Guwahati

Dates: August 24-29

City: Kolkata

Dates: August 31-September 5

City: Mumbai

Dates: September 6-10

City: Goa

Dates: September 14-19

City: Kochi

Dates: September 21-26