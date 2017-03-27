Marine Le Pen: The European Union will die

The European Union will “die”, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a rally on 26 March, promising to shield France from globalization as she sought to fire up her supporters in the final four weeks before voting gets underway.Buoyed by the unexpected election of Donald Trump in the United States and by Britains vote to leave the EU, the leader of the eurosceptic and anti-immigrant National Front (FN) party, told the rally in Lille that the French election would be the next step in what she called a global rebellion of the people.