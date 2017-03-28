Trinidadian-born American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj, who is popularly known by her stage name Nicki Minaj, seems to be having some fun making singer Mariah Carey jealous, as she is reportedly getting cozy with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

An industry insider revealed that the Truffle Butter rapper finds the former America's Got Talent host "sexy" and she did not shy of complimenting him. According to the source, she fell in love with his Instagram stories and sent him a direct message.

"Nicki instantly fell in love with his Vlog. He was being his funny, quirky self while dropping knowledge at the same time and Nicki was captivated. You know she loves a smart, conscious, and sexy brotha who's down for the cause," the informer told Hollywood Life.

The industry insider also revealed that Nicki informed Cannon that she is interested in "connecting with him to see what can happen from there", adding, "She DMed him on some cool stuff, letting him know she admires his work and his talents. He was thankful of course."

However, Mariah Carey does not seem to be too affected by the relationship between her former husband and the American rapper, as she was apparently busy celebrating her 47th birthday with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Let the anniversary festivities begin ❤️️?? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

The pop diva shared a photo of the anniversary party with her Instagram followers, which was accompanied with the words: "Let the anniversary festivities begin."

Even the 33-year-old dancer posted a snap of the two on social media. "Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. #HappyAnniversary," he captioned it.

Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. ??? #HappyAnniversary A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, Carey revealed that she is not interested in discussing her personal life on public platforms. "I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that," she told the Associated Press.