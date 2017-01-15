Chelsea continued their charge towards the Premier League title as they managed to ease past defending champions Leicester City 3-0 with two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro. After losing against title rivals Tottenham last week, Chelsea bounced back in style as they maintained their 7 point lead at the top of the table.

Diego Costa was grounded for the match after he had a bust up with manager Antonio Conte and fitness coach Julio Tous; but his absence had no impact on Chelsea's performance. Chelsea took an early lead in the 6th minute as Marcos Alonso found the back of the net from close range.

Leicester City looked weak without two of their Algerian stars- Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani- who are currently on international duty for the African Cup of Nations. Leicester City did have a few chances to level the game before half time after Wilfred Ndidi tried his luck from 20 yards,; but his shot was way off target.

Jamie Vardy had the next best chance in the 30th minute after his cross cum shot attempt forced Thibaut Courtois to scramble for the ball. Any chance of Leicester City getting back into the game was put paid to early into the second half after Marcos Alonso's shot deflected off Wes Morgan and found the net.

In the 71st minute, Pedro headed the ball into an open post after Willian's cross deflected off Schmeichel. The win has helped Antonio Conte's men to put the loss against Tottenham behind them as they made their title intentions clear by winning at the King Power stadium where Leicester City have picked up 18 of their 21 points so far.

The loss leaves Leicester City at the 15th spot on the Premier League table just five points off the bottom three. Claudio Ranieri's men will have to make their next matches count or risk a relegation battle towards the end of the season.

