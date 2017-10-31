A video by Refugee Action Collective Victoria shows refugees and asylum seekers performing a peaceful protest in the Australian run detention center in Manus Island, Papau New Guinea. The detainees are worried about leaving the controversial detention center that is closing on Tuesday 31, Oct. In the video a spokesperson claims they are vulnerable to attacks from the locals, the unnamed man also explains they are unarmed and refusing to leave.
Manus Immigration Detainees Refuse To Leave Closing Detention Center
A video by Refugee Action Collective Victoria shows refugees and asylum seekers performing a peaceful protest in the Australian run detention center in Manus Island, Papau New Guinea. The detainees are worried about leaving the controversial detention center that is closing on Tuesday 31, Oct. In the video a spokesperson claims they are vulnerable to attacks from the locals, the unnamed man also explains they are unarmed and refusing to leave.
- October 31, 2017 13:39 IST
