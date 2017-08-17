Popular ad film maker VA Shrikumar Menon had earlier announced his two upcoming movies — Odiyan and Mahabharata — which are among the most awaited movies in Indian cinema. Superstar Mohanlal plays the lead role in both the movies and lady superstar Manju Warrier was announced as the heroine in Odiyan.

However, in the recent bail plea submitted to Kerala High Court in connection with the abduction case of a South Indian actress, actor Dileep claimed that the entire case is a revenge plot by his ex-wife Manju and had even dragged her close friend Shrikumar Menon into the mess. Following this, rumours had it that Manju will no more be part of the much-awaited flick Odiyan.

In a recent tweet, the filmmaker has refuted the rumours and confirmed that Manju is very much a part of the project. "Manju warrier is the female lead in odiyan with Sri Mohanlal in my film Odiyan produced by Sri.Antony perumbavoor. Hope things are clear now [sic]," reads the latest tweet of Menon.

Manju warrier is the female lead in odiyan with Sri Mohanlal in my film Odiyan produced by Sri.Antony perumbavoor. Hope things are clear now — shrikumar menon (@VA_Shrikumar) August 16, 2017

Odiyan, which Mohanlal has guaranteed will be a visual treat, has started rolling in Banaras and Menon has been sharing pictures from the shoot locations on social media platforms. The versatile actor is expected to join the team by the end of August. The 60-second intro video of the superstar's character Manikyan Odiyan has already impressed the audience.

What is Odiyan all about?

Shrikumar Menon had earlier revealed: "Odiyans are a clique who wore animal costumes. They faded into oblivion in the 90s and the superstar plays the last Odiyan in the movie packed with magical realism elements."

The big budget entertainer is the production venture of Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas. Peter Hein, who is known for choreographing the action sequences in Pulimurugan, has been roped in as the stunt master, while production design and cinematography will be handled by Sabu Cyril and Shaji Kumar, respectively.