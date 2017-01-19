A Manipuri youth, who worked as a quality auditor in a BPO named IT Solutions, was allegedly beaten up by the CEO and staff for data theft and sharing secret information leading to money loss for the company. The incident happened at Udyog Vihar Phase-II in Gurugram on January 13.

Udyog Vihar's Station House Officer Inspector Arjun told International Business Times India that Romem Arambam, the Manipuri youth, alleged that he was punched, kicked and beaten up with a leather belt by his boss and office colleagues who accused him of data theft.

The inspector added that Arambam filed an FIR against seven people from his office at the Udyog Vihar Police Station on January 16 after which he was admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

Inspector Arjun denied speculations that the assault was racially motivated. An FIR has been filed against seven people under IPC Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), the inspector told IBTimes India. The investigation is still going on.

According to media reports, the victim claimed that he was beaten using a baseball bat and also stripped naked by the CEO and the office staff. They also poured cold water on his private parts and recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

Arambam was called to the cabin of the manager when he reached office on January 13 following which he was questioned in the presence of bouncers.

"They pressured me to tell who was responsible for the loss. I repeatedly told them that I did not know. This continued till late in the night. Around midnight, the CEO started hitting me. They punched me, kicked me, stripped me and hit me with a baseball bat. One of them even captured it on a mobile phone. After I lost consciousness, they took me to Neelkanth Hospital around 3 a.m. and told the doctor that I fell from the stairs," the victim, who had joined the company a month ago, was quoted by the Hindu as saying.