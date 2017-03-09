The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Manipur, according to CVoter. It will get 25-31 seats, while Congress will get 17-23 seats, others, including Irom Sharmila's PRJA, will get 9-15 seats. The BJP could form its own government in the state.

According to India Today's Axis My India poll, Congress will be forming the government again. Congress is expected to get 30-36 seats, BJP will get 16-22 seats, NPF will get 3-5 and others will get 3-6.

Manipur went to polls for Assembly elections on March 4 and the second phase was on March 8. While the nation waits for the results, which will be declared on March 11, exit polls have already started predicting who will win in the state.

The Manipur Assembly has 60 seats. During the first phase, election was conducted in 38 constituencies. In the second phase, 22 constituencies spread across Thoubal, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Senapati districts went to poll.

Thoubal constituency is a key area as Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and activist Irom Chanu Sharmila will be contesting against each other. Sharmila's fledgling party People's Republic of Justice Alliance (PRJA) contested three seats out of 60.

The Bharatiya Janata Party doesn't have a chief ministerial candidate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in the state for the election. Currently, Trinamool Congress is an ally of the Congress government in the state.

In opposition is the BJP and the Naga People's Front. Singh-led Congress government has been in power in the state for 15 years and it could find itself swept away in an anti-incumbency wave.