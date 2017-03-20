Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh-led BJP government will be facing a floor test in the Manipur assembly on Monday. The BJP has 21 MLAs and claims to have support from NPP, NPF, LJP and three others.

The NPP and NPF won four seats each, the LJP won a single seat and three were independent candidates.

Singh was sworn-in as chief minister on March 16 after he assured Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla that he has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government.

While Congress had won the most number of seats in Assembly election 2017 with 28 constituencies, the BJP had come forward to form the government.

The indefinite economic blockade was also lifted at on midnight on Sunday by the United Naga Council after tripartite talks between the BJP (at the Centre and the state government) and the UNC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that if the BJP government came into power it would solve the issue of the economic blockade that lasted three months.