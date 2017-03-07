Twin bomb blasts rocked Manipur on Tuesday, a day ahead of the second and final phase of the assembly elections. A jawan and a civilian were injured in the blasts, according to the police.

No underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The second phase of Manipur Assembly Election 2017 will be held on March 8 for 22 constituencies. The first phase of elections for 38 constituencies was held on March 4.

A powerful blast rocked the India-Myanmar border in Kamjong district on Tuesday evening, injuring an Assam Rifles jawan.

The victim was taken to Army hospital at Leimakhong in Imphal for treatment.

"One powerful foreign-made bomb exploded at 3.30 p.m. at Aishi village. One personnel of 31 Assam Rifles was wounded," a police officer told IANS.