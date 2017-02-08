Around 15,000 residents of a shantytown near Manila's port in Philippines have lost their homes in a raging fire, which engulfed houses overnight on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire in the region was brought under control only on Wednesday morning. The fire department officials said around 1,000 homes were gutted in the Parola Compound, which houses hundreds of shanty houses along narrow alleyways. Reports state that several families have lost their homes and are now without shelter.

Fire officer Edilberto Cruz said that although seven people had suffered minor injuries in the fire, no casualties were reported in the fire, which broke out on Tuesday night.

The residents of the region could be seen huddled together on a nearby road along with their belongings, including clothes and even washing machines and electric fans, which they managed to take out of their homes on time.

Maraming bahay, natupok na sa sunog sa Parola Compound, Tondo, Maynila; apoy, kumalat sa likurang bahagi ng compound; sunog, TF Delta na pic.twitter.com/DmsnzDu3G6 — Ron Lopez (@RonLopezPH) February 7, 2017

The cause of the fire has not been established yet and the case is currently under investigation.

According to the social welfare officer Regina Jane Mata, three evacuation centres have been opened up for the victims and food and water is being provided to around 3,000 families that have lost their homes in the blaze.

The fire caused a huge traffic jam on the nearby roads, blocking delivery trucks to and from the nearby port.