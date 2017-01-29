Fourth round action from the FA Cup continues today as Manchester United host Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford later and Manchester United will be determined to get back to the winning ways after they suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the second leg of the EFL cup.

Also read: FA Cup fourth round results

Manchester United has no major injuries and suspensions though Jose Mourinho is likely to give his fringe players a chance in this match. David De Gea will be rested this match with Sergio Romero likely to get a crack at this game. Luke Shaw, who has been suffering from injuries, might get a start after warming the bench in the previous match.

Eric Bailly, who was away on international duty at the AFCON, could also make his comeback into the squad. Manchester United is tipped as favorites to win the match.

"It's another difficult game against Wigan. They didn't play, they are fresh, preparing and will be ready with special motivation for Warren [Joyce] and his players. Now we go home and have to prepare again. We will change some players and give some opportunities, some fresh legs to the team and, hopefully, we can do it" BBC.com quoted the Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as saying.

Meanwhile, Wigan boss Warren Joyce will return to Manchester United for the first time since he left the club in 2016 to become the manager of Wigan Athletic and he will be determined to prove himself in front of his old club.

Wigan has a few injuries and suspensions with Yanic Wildschut facing a late fitness test before the match. New signing Jamie Hanson will miss the match. Nick Powell and Reece James are both injured while David Perkins and Alex Gibley have only a small chance to make it to the eleven.

Wigan defender Craig Morgan might make a comeback. Wigan Manager Warren Joyce who was at United before Pogba left for Juventus said even back then he wanted to be the best but has warned him not to be lured by big money and ruin his career.

"Even back then Paul wanted to be the best player in the world. He said it openly and always had that inner drive and belief. And he set his standards to try and achieve that. I had a go at him a couple of times because he never tackled. Did he respond well? Yeah – he didn't have a choice!"

"That depends on him really. It depends whether he keeps having them stupid haircuts, and involved in too many gimmicks off the field! You don't remember Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs doing very much of that. I suppose I've just done their team talk for them now!" the Express.com quoted the Wigan boss as saying.

Despite Manchester United being favorites this match, Joyce hopes that his past knowledge of the club and his knowledge of all the youngsters will help his current team to pull off a surprise victory at Old Trafford.

Where to watch

The match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic is set to start at 9:30pm IST (4:00pm GMT, 11:00am EST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Sony ESPN/Sony ESPN HD. Live Streaming: SonyLiv.

UK: TV: BBC One. Live streaming: BBC iPlayer.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Sports Go.

France: beIN Sports MAX 5

Spain: Movistar+

Africa: TV: SuperSport 3 Africa. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.