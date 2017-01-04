With Morgan Schneiderlin set to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, Manchester United are considering bringing in a replacement. Jose Mourinho is keen to make sure he does not find himself short of options in midfield.

West Ham vs Manchester United highlights

While Schneiderlin has not had much game time – the reason behind his desire to leave the club – there might come a time when injuries bite and Mourinho needs an extra option in the centre. To make sure that there is always someone to fall back on, Manchester United are ready to bring in a player if Schneiderlin does complete a move away this month.

Lassana Diarra is the man under consideration, according to The Sun, who cite a Foot Mercato report, with the France international seen as a perfect replacement for his compatriot.

Diarra is currently plying his trade with Marseille and there could be a chance of even a swap deal coming into play.

According to The Sun, Marseille are also in the running for the signature of Schneiderlin and if that deal comes to fruition, Diarra could end up moving the other way.

Diarra has played for Mourinho while at Real Madrid, while the midfielder also has Premier League experience, having had stints with Chelsea, Arsenal and Portsmouth. After losing his way a little in Russia, Diarra has found his groove after returning to his country and the 31-year-old could prove to be an astute buy.

The deal could become a lot easier to complete if Marseille are able to agree on a move with Manchester United for Schneiderlin. Manchester United have already rejected bids from West Brom and Everton for the midfielder and are holding out for £24million, something the French club might struggle to match.

If they can agree on a cash plus player deal or swap deal, though, it might end up working for both parties. Marseille will have a really good midfielder on their hands and Mourinho will bolster his own midfield with the signing of an experienced international, someone who also knows the Premier League.