Celtic forward Moussa Dembele is slowly becoming the hottest property in world football since he moved to Celtic over the summer from Fulham. After being linked with Chelsea over the January transfer window, the highly rated forward is being targeted by Manchester United as they look for a long term replacement for Wayne Rooney, who is expected to leave the club in the summer.

The Frenchman has been a revelation for Celtic this season as he registered his 29 goals from 42 appearances for the club over the weekend as he scored a brace against Hamilton. He also grabbed a goal and an assist in their previous match against Motherwell and Jose Mourinho sent his chief scout Jim Lawlor to watch him in that match and he certainly made an impression.

Chelsea were really keen to get him to Stamford Bridge over the January transfer window because Antonio Conte was not convinced with Michy Batshuayi and at the point there were rumors that Diego Costa could be on his way to China.

However, the deal never materialised and now Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte are set to spark a bidding war in the summer for Dembele who is valued at around £40 million.

This is not the first time Manchester United have sent scouts to watch the highly talented forward as they had sent scouts to watch him in October too and if they are serious about getting Moussa Dembele to Old Trafford they need to act fast as Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are rumored to be interested in him too.

Despite these talks of Moussa Dembele being targeted by United, Jose Mourinho's No.1 summer transfer target remains Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, but should his £85 million valuation prove to be a problem, signing Dembele would not be the worst option.

Apart from scouting Moussa Dembele, Manchester United scouts have also been keeping close tabs on Celtic left back Kieran Tierney as they look for a possible replacement for Luke Shaw who has not been able to impress Jose Mourinho so far.