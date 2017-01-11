The winter transfer window is for selling players and the summer transfer window is for buying them, Jose Mourinho said when asked about the transfer roadmap of Manchester United.

With Morgan Schneiderlin headed to Everton from Manchester United in a reported deal worth £22m plus add-ons, many media outlets are speculating on his possible replacement. French defensive midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko, who currently plays for Monaco, figured most in the replacement discussions.

The highly-skilled French midfielder is definitely one of Manchester United's key targets along with the Atletico Madrid hotshot Antoine Griezmann, but that's for later. First, the club needs to steady the financial ship- shaken after buying the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for astronomical sums.

"I am convinced that in this winter market we will be sellers and not buyers," Mourinho minced no words while speaking to Portuguese television company Sport TV on Wednesday. "We want to raise pounds to attack in the summer, as we did this year with the contract of four players."

The Portuguese coach, who is slowly winning back fans, thanks to Manchester United's impressive run of late, has made his intentions crystal clear. What more, Mourinho also reportedly has the backing of club executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazers, owners of Manchester United.

Potential players leaving the club in January 2017

Morgan Schneiderlin - To Everton (agreed)

Reported deal - £22m plus add-ons

Memphis Depay - To Lyon (reported)

Reported deal - TBD

Players shortlisted for summer transfer window

Antoine Griezmann - striker, Atletico Madrid

Tiemoue Bakayoko - defensive midfielder, Monaco

Victor Lindelof / Nelson Semedo - defenders, Benfica