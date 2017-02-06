Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0

  • February 6, 2017 16:37 IST
    By Hayters
Manchester United beat Premier League champions Leicester City 3-0 away from home on 5 February, leaving Leicester still searching for their first league win in 2017. United scored twice within two minutes – to take the came out of Leicesters grasp who never looked like scoring, only registering one shot on target for the entire game.
