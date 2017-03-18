A man was reportedly shot dead by French soldiers after he tried to grab a soldier's gun at Paris Orly Airport, French officials said on Saturday.

Parts of the airport have been evacuated. Passengers were also not allowed to disembark after gunshots were heard at the airport, BBC reported.

A security operation is currently underway and bomb disposal experts have already reached at the spot. Police have warned people to stay away from the security cordon put in place by the officials.

[#Orly] On going police operation. Please respect the safety perimeter and avoid the airport area. — Police Nationale (@PoliceNationale) March 18, 2017

The Interior Ministry has confirmed that the man was shot dead after he tried to seize a weapon from a French soldier.

"We confirm that the man, who tried to seize a weapon from a soldier, has been neutralized," the Ministry said. The identity of the deceased is still not known.

The Orly Airport is the second largest airport in Paris.