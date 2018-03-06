A man was shot dead and his girlfriend was gang-raped by robbers at an isolated spot near Kalyan in Mumbai late on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Dinkar, who was at a hillock in Titwala with his girlfriend. According to PTI, a few men had approached the couple and demanded cash.

When Dinkar refused to give money, the men pulled out their guns and overpowered them. The girl was then gang-raped at gunpoint.

According to the police, Dinkar was shot when he tried to help his girlfriend. As Dinkar apparently died on the spot, the attackers also chose to flee.

An FIR has been filed and the police have launched a manhunt.

Man shot dead, his friend allegedly gang-raped by unidentified persons in Titwala after the victims refused to give them money yesterday. Case registered, accused absconding #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/O2LPp6VURD — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

A similar incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior last year where an 11-year-old girl was raped while her mother and brother were held by the assailants at gunpoint inside their house.

The accused were nabbed by the police and booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Indian Penal Code.