Time travel is always associated with hushed secrecy when it's shown in movies and TV series, but in real life, a new era of self-proclaimed time-travelers may be changing that.

After an elderly man's "photo from 2118" and another such time-traveler, Noah, passing a lie detector test about his claims, comes another one. And he claims to have worked for the British Government a decade ago and was sent to the year 8973 on a secret time machine.

The man, who identifies himself as William Taylor, is seen in a YouTube video talking about the exact date when this "advanced time-traveling machine" will be revealed to the world. As per his claims, the date is just years away!

He talks about working for the British government back in the 2000s, and their mission to send him through time was to find out about the future. He claims to have found a utopia in the future – one with no disease, death or crime.

His portrayal of the future involves humans being replaced with human-robot hybrids that had colonized Earth as well as multiple other planets in their quest to find more space.

The most intriguing part about the video – piquing the interest of every science fanatic, perhaps, is where he talks about the "advanced technologies" that are apparently being kept secret from the public, and are scheduled to be revealed to the masses by 2028.

"It's time to finally come clean, it's time to tell the public the truth. It's time to tell you — whoever is out there watching — the truth," he said, speaking to ApexTV. "I used to work for the British government.

"I am extremely regretful for not [telling my family what I did]. I have been living a lie for quite some time now. There are many advanced technologies being kept secret from you. Please understand that they are going to come after me for making this video. I'm putting myself at great risk for telling you the truth," he continued.

He named the organization he apparently worked for as the "British Intelligence Agency", and also shared that time travel has been a thing since 1981. He talks about the existence of multiple universes and the possibility to move between these universes.

"We had developed a machine that allowed one to not only time travel, but move between these parallel universes," he said. "I was put in a machine, which was a small sphere, with only enough room for one person.

"The sphere was only about four inches thick and was made of lead to protect from the radiation from this process. This was in the early 2000s. I was sent to the year 3000. We didn't know if human civilization would still be around, but we took the chance."

He talked about losing consciousness for an unknown amount of time and seeing a red sky when he finally woke up in what seemed to be a spherical machine. Stepping outside, he found himself in a large city with covered in smog, with absolutely no one on "ground level," he said. "I looked up and saw flying transportation hundreds of feet above me," he added.

However, his next "revelation" was slightly terrifying. He talked about secret experiments being carried out by governments around the world. "There have been attempts to move the whole world onto another timeline, and to change certain things," he claimed.

He revealed that these technologies exist to provide cover-ups for crashed extraterrestrial vehicles – via which the possibility of traveling through time and dimensions, and even becoming invisible, was discovered.

He claimed to have been "let go" from the British Intelligence Agency after he was made to travel to the year 8973 as his final mission. William said as per calculations, this was the alleged time when humans and technology would finally merge together.

"I saw light peering into the window of the time machine. It was very bright. I looked below and saw green grass, and above, blue sky. It looked as if I was in a park with a few trees," he said.

Tall and skinny people with big heads and big eyes inhabited this "future" he had traveled to, he said. After approaching a group of people to ask them what year it was, William said: "A woman answered 'You're in the year 8793'. Everyone seemed as if it was completely normal that they had just met a time traveler."

He went on: "I told them that I was from the year 2005 and everyone seemed completely unphased." The group apparently also shared that they were both humans and robots who pretty much live forever. "There was no disease, no conflict, everything was perfect. I was in a utopia," he added.

He claimed he met another time traveler from the year 2055. But the interesting part of the tale is Taylor's eventual return to the year 2005, when the government immediately confiscated the multiple pictures he had taken in the future, he said.

Even though William says the video is his determined attempt at letting people know the truth, viewers have had mixed reviews in the comments section. One wrote: "If this was true it would have been taken down from YouTube." Another said: "Good story though."