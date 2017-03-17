Man rides London Boris bike around the world in amazing short video

Chris Astill-Smith has taken a little London bike for a bit of an adventure. Along with his friend and videographer Alex Trywhitt, Astill-Smith cycled to various places around the globe to raise money for Dreams Come True.
