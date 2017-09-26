Man jailed for 10 months for intentionally accelerating with teacher on car bonnet Close
A father on a school run in Woking, Surrey, has been jailed for ten months for accelerating while a teacher attempted to block his path, flinging the teacher off the car bonnet. Rainer Schoeman was sentenced to 10 months behind bars after he accelerated into a teacher that was blocking the entrance to The Winston Churchill School.