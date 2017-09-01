Megastar Mammootty's latest film Pullikkaran Staraa locks horns with three big-ticket Malayalam movies at the box office on Friday, September 1. The comedy entertainer is the second directorial venture of Shyamdhar after 7th Day.

Plot

Pullikkaran Staraa revolves around the story of Rajakumaran (Mammootty), who comes to Kochi as an instructor in a teacher's training institute. Certain unexpected incidents that change the lives of everyone connected to him forms the gist of the film.

The two teasers of the Mammootty-starrer have opened to a positive response from audience. Meanwhile, the film has bagged U certificate from the censor board.

Cast and crew

Asha Sarath and Deepti Sati are the heroines in the movie, which also has Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Perumanna, Sohan Seenulal, Pearle Maaney and Nitha Promy in significant roles.

Written by Ratheesh Ravi, Pullikkaran Staraa is the production venture of B Rakesh under the banner of Universal Cinemas. While M Jayachandran has composed the music for the four songs, Gopi Sundar has done the background score. Cinematographer Vinod Ilampally and editor Ranjan Abraham are also part of the movie's crew.

Mammootty's recent movies at Kerala box office

While Mammootty's family thriller The Great Father surpassed the record opening day collection of Mohanlal's action thriller Pulimurugan, the megastar's previous release Puthan Panam had bombed at the box office. The failure of the Ranjith directorial, which dealt the Narendra Modi government's demonetisation move, has brought down the career graph of the actor. The movie is highly unlikely to break the record of The Great Father due to the box office clash with three other biggies.

Stay tuned for the live audience updates of Pullikkaran Staraa here:

Malayalam box office

#PullikkaranStaraa 1st half is beautiful @mammukka is just superb VGud comedy & no lag Great direction Blockbuster on cards☺ Waiting 4 2nd

#PullikkaranStaraa FDFS Started ! From Chengannur C Cinemas pic.twitter.com/nDnsblUaih — Team MFK (@TeamMfkOfficial) September 1, 2017

