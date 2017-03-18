Mammootty's The Great Father has set a new record with its teaser becoming the most watched Malayalam video in over a month of hitting the cyberspace.

The video, released on Facebook on February 10, has crossed 10 million mark, at the time of reporting. The teaser was released using Facebook's latest feature, crossposting, and the video uploaded on the social media page of August Cinema is being shared by netizens, unlike the different view count when uploaded on YouTube.

The video, featuring the stylish avatar of the megastar as David Ninan, had opened to fabulous response from the audience, who are eagerly waiting to watch the family action thriller in big screens. Not just Mammootty's teaser, even the character intro videos of Arya and Baby Anikha are also doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, the makers had also released the first video song, Ko Ko Kozhi from the movie. It has been viewed over 4.8 lakh times in less than a day of its release on YouTube. The peppy number marks the debut of actors Indrajith Sukumaran and Poornima Indrajith's 12-year-old daughter Prarthana as a playback singer

The Great Father, directed by debutant Haneef Adeni, is a big-budget project, bankrolled by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Santhosh Sivan, Arya and Shaji Nadesan under the banner of August Cinema. The movie, which also stars Sneha and Malavika Mohanan is slated to hit the theatres on March 30.

Watch the teaser here: