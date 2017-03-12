Big-budget commercial entertainers of superstars who enjoy tremendous fan following often have special fan shows in Kerala. But for the first time in the history of Mollywood that a Malayalam movie will have a special screening for fans in Australia.

Mammootty's upcoming family-action thriller The Great Father becomes the first Malayalam movie to make this record. It has to be noted that normally Malayalam films are released in the overseas market at least a week or month after its Kerala release. But, in the case of Mammootty's most anticipated upcoming flick, it is hitting the screens in Australia on March 31, just a day after its initial release in the South Indian state.

The Great Father will be released in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra by Mas Melbourne, Friendz Entertainments, Popcorn Australia and IOZ Events. The distributors have announced that the online booking for the Mammootty-starrer will be opened for the megastar's fans in the coming days.

he Great Father, helmed by Haneef Adeni, also stars Tamil star Arya, Sneha, Baby Anikha in main roles, and Malavika Mohanan, Miya George and Manikandan Achari in significant roles. The megastar plays as David Ninan, while Arya will be seen as Andrews Eapen in the movie, which is the production venture of August Cinema, co-owned by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shaji Nadesan, Arya and Santhosh Sivan. The movie's teaser, featuring a stylish avatar of Mammootty, has become one of the most-watched promotional videos in Malayalam with over 8.2 million views within a month of hitting the cyberspace.