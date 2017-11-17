The big news of the day in Mollywood is the announcement of megastar Mammootty's next project Bilal, which is a sequel to the much-celebrated action thriller Big B.

Soon after director Amal Neerad revealed the news, Bilal has become a trending topic on social media with fans sharing the first-look poster of Mammookka.

Except Mammootty, majority of celebrities in Mollywood has shared the poster and expressed their excitement about the upcoming project. However, the megastar has instead shared a photo of him with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Though we are not sure where exactly the stars met or if Mammootty would be associating with Bollywood's Sallu bhai, some of the netizens expect the megastar might announce yet another big news soon. It is assumed that the Malayalam superstar met the Bollywood hunk when the latter landed in Kochi for the inaugural of the latest edition of Indian Super League. Salman is the celebrity host at the grand inaugural ceremony in which Mammooty would also share the stage.

Had Bilal not been announced today, the latest picture would have become the talk of the tinsel town. But now in the comments section of the image, fans of the megastar are only talking about Bilal John Kurishinkal. Who cares about Salman Khan when Bilal is there!?

Why audience are waiting for Bilal?

Though the Amal Neerad directorial failed to witness an initial rush at the box office, the movie later was considered as a cult classic for its unique filmmaking and slow motion sequences, which were new for the audience in Kerala.

Celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Kunchacko Boban, Nazriya Nazim, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Suraj Venjaramood, Sameer Thahir, Aashiq Abu, Jinu Joseph, Rima Kallingal, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharafudheen and Ajai Vasudev, among many others are also eagerly awaiting for Amal Neerad movie.

Check out celebrity reactions on Bilal movie announcement here:

Dulquer Salmaan

One of my all time greatest films. The definition of style in Malayalam cinema "Big B", is coming back !! I cannot wait for #Bilal to return !

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Fanboy of the director..and more than a fanboy of the actor! Bilalikka...can't wait for you to get here!

Kunchacko Boban

News of The Day Is Here#Bilal is back - Waiting For Mammootty Ikka Mass

Nazriya Nazim

Oh god!!! I can't wait Big B

Rima Kallingal

Look who is back!

Aju Varghese

This is really big, BIG B is back !!!

Hugely awaited !!!

Sunny Wayne