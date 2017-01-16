In a society where transgenders are not treated equally, very few get a chance to be recognised for their talents. While most of them become professional make-up artistes and comedians, Kerala-based Anjali Ameer is all set to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, 21-year-old Anjali, who has completely transformed to a woman after sex reassignment surgery, will be sharing the screenspace with Mammootty in his upcoming movie Peranbu. The megastar himself revealed the news while sharing a photo with Anjali, via his Facebook page on Sunday, January 15. "Anjali Ameer, one of my costars in Ram's Peranbu," Mammootty posted on his social media page.

Anjali is the first transgender to play a pivotal role in a big project, though a few others have made appearances in small budget movies before. The fans of the megastar have been appreciating him for his kind gesture accepting a transgender in one of his movies. "A good decision backed with humanity and should be appreciated," writes a social media user, while another netizen comments: "This is why people call him as Megastar.....Anjali K congrats ....Do well."

When asked about her working experience with Mammootty, she said, "It was a superb learning experience for me as a budding artist. I was literally afraid when I first saw Mammukka (Mammootty). But, it was very comfortable working with him since he helped me through all possible ways," reported Southlive.

Helmed by Ram, Peranbu is the production venture of PL Thenappan, and was earlier said to star Angadi Theru actress Anjali opposite Mammootty