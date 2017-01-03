West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move, outside the office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Kolkata on January 9 and then in the capital on January 10 and 11.

She added that she would also protest against demonetisation in 10 other states across the country.

Banerjee said: "I will protest outside RBI Kolkata on January 9 and on January 10 and 11 in Delhi. On January 9, the protest against demonetisation will start in 10 states."

Banerjee lashed out at PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday demanding their arrest, following the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Banerjee told ANI: "PM Modi and Amit Shah should be arrested. PM does not understand Indian politics. Many political parties are scared, but are not able to speak out. Emergency situation is going on. People should come out on roads against demonetisation move. People will teach them a lesson. If they think that after the arrest we won't protest, they are wrong. I challenge PM. He cannot do anything. He can't suppress the voice of the people. Will take the legal battle forward, will seek justice from the court."

The Bengal chief minister also held a meeting with TMC MPs at the party headquarters in Kolkata at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Banerjee's attack came hours after the arrest of Bandyopadhyay in the chit fund scam. Following his arrest, TMC's student wing attacked the BJP's office in Kolkata injuring several people.

Another TMC member, and Bengali film actor Tapas Pal was produced at the CBI Special Court in Bhubaneshwar in connection with the chit fund scam.

Banerjee has said that she will protest against the arrest in Kolkata on Wednesday.