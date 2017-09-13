salt lake stadium kolkata
Indian labourers work at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as part of renovation work in Kolkata on August 8, 2017. The iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata has been named as the venue for the final of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be held in India from October 6-28DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty

The West Bengal government has announced that a plethora of school and college students would get a chance to watch the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 matches live from the iconic Salt Lake Stadium..for free.

At a time when tickets are selling like hot cakes and plenty of Indian football fans left frustrated on not getting the chance to catch the action live, comes this unique endeavour from the Mamata Banerjee govt.

The Salt Lake stadium in India, also known as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, hosts a total of ten matches of the Under-17 World Cup, this October.

"They [school and college students] will be provided free tickets to watch ten matches of the U-17 World Cup," West Bengal State Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Wednesday.

The West Bengal govt are looking at accommodating at least a total of 5000 students for each of the ten matches. A separate box has been created at the stadium just to accommodate the students.

It is also learnt that the students, who have a sports background, especially in football, will be given more preference to get the free tickets.

Fixtures info: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Oct 8 Chile vs England 5 pm IST
  Iraq vs Mexico 8 pm IST
Oct 11 England vs Mexico 5 pm IST
  Iraq vs Chile 8 pm IST
Oct 14 Japan vs New Caledonia 5 pm IST
  England vs Iraq 8 pm IST
Oct 17 R16 8 pm IST
Oct 22 QF 8 pm IST
Oct 28 3/4 Place 5 pm IST
  Final 8 pm IST
